Funeral service for Mr. James Columbus "J. C." Milo Jr. will be 10 AM Wednesday in the St. Beulah Baptist Church Parking Lot, with social distancing and masks required. A private burial will be in Florence National Cemetery directed by Peoples Funeral Service.He entered into eternal rest Saturday morning, July 11, 2020. He was born in Florence County a son of the late James C. Milo, Sr. and Earlene Milo. He attended Holmes School Elementary and Wilson High School. James served as a truck driver for the U.S Army. He worked for the Cogdell group for over 30 years, he also worked for Wilcox furniture and supply, as well as bartending in Florence for numerous doctors and lawyers. He was a dedicated member of the St. Beulah's Ushers, Deacon Board and Layman's Council for over 50 years. He was preceded in death by, two sisters Daisy Black and Sarah Martin, two brothers Ervin and Howard Milo, one son, James C. Milo III, and his late wife Margaret D. Milo. Survivors include: his wife of six years, Oneader Laing - Milo ; a daughter Michelle (Michael) Brewer; special granddaughter, Ariana Washington; four sisters, Pearl Crawford, Marie (LeRoy) Ellerbe, Lillie (Robert) Ashley and Deloris Copeland ; several step-children; many other relatives and friends.,
