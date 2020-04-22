FLORENCE- After many health hurdles and a long, graceful fight, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, James Calhoun "Jimmy" Griggs, Jr., 71, finished his earthly race well and no doubt heard "well done my good and faithful servant."Jimmy was born in Darlington, South Carolina, a son of the late James Calhoun Griggs, Sr., and Edna Bernice Johnson Griggs. He earned his bachelor's degree from Limestone College and worked in human resources for ESAB and McLeod Regional Medical Center. McLeod was his choice for medical excellence, and he was Team Teal. He loved the people he worked with and all the exceptional healthcare providers that have cared for him all these years.Jimmy was a devoted member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and a lifelong member of the beloved John Wesley Sunday School Class. He served on countless committees and outreach ministries. His favorite weekly act of service was visiting church members in the hospital, local nursing homes, as well as those members who were homebound. He could be found purchasing holiday candy, fingernail polish and other "surcies" to give to those he visited. He met his "good egg" at the Skyview Restaurant and they were happily married for almost 50 years. Together, they built a life that pointed those they met to Jesus. He instilled family values and traditions that will never be forgotten. His time best spent was around the kitchen table talking and sharing stories.To have known Jimmy, was to love him. Always a hugger, he never met a stranger. With a kind word, a constant smile and a servant's heart, the void of his life will carry tremendous weight to all who loved him.Jimmy is survived by his best friend and love his life, Jacqueline "Jackie" Hewitt Griggs; two daughters, Julie Griggs (Brandon) Shealy and Jessica Griggs (Tory) Brown; and five grandchildren, Sullivan "Monk" and Skylar Grace "Peanut" Shealy, and Victor "Bud," Harper Lin "Lily" and Griggs Michael "Buddy" Brown, all of Florence; and three beautiful sisters, Laura G. Burns of Darlington, Nancy G. (Steve) Chorney of Greer, SC, and Jane G. (Bill) Stephens, also of Darlington, along with many special nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home. A memorial service to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 5446, Florence, SC 29502.
