James "Big Jimmy" Donald Steen, 84, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on Friday May 29, 2020 at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. He was the loving husband of Mary (Dees) Steen of Garden City, SC. A Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at 3:00PM at Grand Strand Community Church, 3820 Holmestown Rd. Myrtle Beach, SC 29588. The family will gather to greet friends one hour prior to service time, starting at 2:00PM.Big Jimmy will be laid to rest within Florence National Cemetery, on Wednesday June 3, 2020 at 2:00PM.Condolences may be made at www.burroughsfh.comBurroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1440) is in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of James "Big Jimmy" Steen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
