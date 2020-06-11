A Private Celebration of Life for Mr. James Bernard "Bay-Boy" Matthews will be conducted 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Savannah Grove Freewill Baptist Church, Coward, SC, with interment to follow in the church cemetery. He died on Thursday, June 4th in a local hospital after an illness.James was born in Florence County on October 2, 1953 to the late Texas Sr. and Louise Davis Matthews. He was formerly employed with Socar Steel Plant where he worked for 8 years, then was later employed with Vulcraft (Nucor Steel Plant) for 28 years until his retirement.He was a member of Savannah Grove Freewill Baptist Church where he served in several capacities. He was also a dedicated brother of Olive Grove Masonic Lodge #339.Survivors include: his wife, Magalene P. Matthews; three children: Brandon Matthews, Tameika (Korsten) Zimmer and Anthony Johnson; six grandchildren; two very special God kids, Quentin Robinson and LaShawn McElveen; eight sisters: Deloris Leftwich, Barbara Stokes, Joyce Matthews, Janice Cruell, Myra (Jackie) McFadden, Denise Matthews, Virginia Matthews and Kimberly Matthews; three brothers: Texas Matthews, Jr., Glenn "Bill (Annie) Matthews and Tony (Diane) Matthews; and a host of sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.Viewing will be from 1:00-5:00 this evening at the funeral home. The family is receiving friends at the home, 3705 East Winlark Drive, Florence. Memorials and Condolences may be mailed to Ideal Funeral Parlor, 106 E. Darlington Street, Florence, SC 29506 or visit www.idealfuneral.com to leave a message for the family.
