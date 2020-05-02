James M. Aycock, 61, of Coward, SC was called to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. James was born in Marlboro, SC. He was the son of the late JB Aycock and Marie Driggers Polston (William Polston). He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a carpenter/craftsman by trade. James was a faithful member of the Effingham Church of God, and founder of the Fathers Crew (a ministry to help needy families with home repairs). James is survived by his wife, Karen Grooms Aycock; children: Phyllis Aycock, Sadina Burr (Buddy) Ashley Cohoon, Jasen Smith, Natasha Richmond (John), Allyson Henry, Rachel Thompson, Brittany Painter (William), Chase Gartzke, Spencer Gartzke; 18 Grandchildren; Sisters; Cindy Powell (Darrell) Dee Dee Power.A private drive-In service will be held at Effingham Church of God, Sunday May 3, 2020, at 2:00PM. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family ask that everyone would please remain in their cars.In lieu of flowers James requested that donations be made to the Effingham Church of God Father's Crew. Exp. Lowes, and Harbor Freight Gift Cards, Hammers, and Decking Screws, etc.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
