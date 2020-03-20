FLORENCE -- Mildred Jacquelyn Yarborough Kelley, age 88, passed away the evening of, March 19, 2020 at The Heritage Home of Florence after an illness. Graveside services will be held at 11 AM Monday, March 23, 2020 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, directed by Floyd Funeral Home of Olanta, the family will greet friends at the cemetery following the service.She was born on September 22, 1931 in Florence SC to the late Ray Coit Yarborough and his wife Mildred I. Anderson. After graduating from Timmonsville High School she was married the late Willie James Kelley of Olanta, SC. Mrs. Kelley continued her education at Coker College and Appalachian State University. She served as an English teacher and a librarian in the local area. She finish her career as a librarian in Florence School District Three. Besides raising her family, and teaching school, she devoted her time as a Sunday school teacher at Bethel Baptist Church. Additionally she served as presidents of the SC Library Association and Psi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma.She is survived by her son, Jim Kelley (Linda) of Timmonsville; her daughter, Mildred Kelley Yarborough of Atlanta, Ga.; one grandson, Jay Kelley, of Timmonsville; two granddaughters, Erin Jacquelyn Kelley Sammis (Adam) of Philadelphia and Brandi Jackson Fennell (Jerry) of Olanta; one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Sammis; three great-grandsons, J. J. Fennell, Brandon Fennell and Luke Fennell; a brother, Ray Coit (Abby) Yarborough, Jr.; one niece, Rebecca Yarborough (Greg) Hendricks.Memorials may be made to All 4 Autism, 183 South Coit Street, Suite 3, Florence, SC 29501.Online condolences may be accessed at www.floydfuneral.com.
