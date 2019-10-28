DARLINGTON Jacqueline Rhodes Brown, age 86, passed away at Mission Hospital in Asheville, NC, Sunday, October 27, 2019. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 30 in the chapel of Belk Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to service from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home, and burial will follow at Darlington Memory Gardens.Born in Darlington County, she was the daughter of the late Baxter and Myrtle Taylor Rhodes. Ms. Brown enjoyed traveling, going to yard sales and Auctions. She was a member of High Hill Baptist Church and attended church in Santee and Maggie Valley.Surviving are her sons: George E. (Donna) Brown, Henry L. (Mary) Brown, Sr. both of Darlington; six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, her brother, Baxter (Bridgett) Rhodes, Jr. of Darlington, sisters: Sue Stewart and Jean (Junior) Crowley both of Hartsville. In addition to her parents, Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, George Elvin Brown, Sr., her daughter, Kathy Brown, a brother, Jim Rhodes and a sister, Louise Jones. An online guestbook is available @ www.belkfuneralhome.com.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.