TIMMONSVILLE Jacqueline "Jackie" McGee Boggs died April 18 of natural causes and was buried April 21 with her husband of 56 years, Darrell C. Boggs, at Florence National Cemetery. She was 90.A daughter of the late Wylie and Allie Hall McGee, Boggs was born near Effingham in 1929 and was a longtime member of Peniel Baptist Church. Except for a brief stay in Charleston, she lived in Florence County. Her husband, who owned D.C. Boggs Construction Company before retiring, died in 2009.Survivors include daughters Phylis C. (Donnie) Odom of Timmonsville and Vicki Boggs of Portsmouth, Va.; son Johnny D. (Lisa Smith) Boggs of Santa Fe, N.M.; brother Randy (Dottie) McGee of Lexington, Ky.; grandchildren Jack Boggs; Rachel (Terry) Cassady; Matthew Odom; and Georgia Smith; and great-grandsons Terry Cassady Jr. and Jesse Cassady.The guestbook at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home may be signed at www.LaytonAndersonFH.com. Donations may be made to Peniel Baptist Church, 4186 Twin Church Road, Timmonsville, SC 29161; or Sparrow Swamp Baptist Church, 3234 S. Hill Road, Timmonsville, SC 29161.
To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Boggs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.