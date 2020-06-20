Jacqueline Eugenia Mercier went to be with the Lord on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at a local hospital. Mrs. Mercier was born in Great Falls, SC on December 25, 1928, a daughter of the late Edward Ralph Baker and Lida Vanlandingham Baker. "Jackie", as she was called, was a cosmetologist who, after graduating from cosmetology school, moved to Florence and worked as a hairdresser, opening her own beauty shop in 1964 and working until she retired in 2000. Shortly after moving to Florence in 1954 she became a member of First Baptist Church. Her Christian mission was teaching crafts in the Christian Crafters group at First Baptist, and later, the Shepard Center of the Pee Dee.She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Samuel W. Grainger; second husband, Armand J. Mercier; all of her sisters, Wille Rollins, Louise Varnadore, and Syble Baker; all of her brothers, Thomas Marion Baker, Clarence J. Baker, and Edward Ralph Baker, Jr.She is survived by her son, Farley B. Grainger of Florence, SC, and her step son, Donald M. Mercier and his wife, Jackie of Arundel, Maine.The family would like to thank Yolinda Goodman and her husband Marcus, who provided in home caretaking, and the staff at Florence Place Assisted Living, who cared for her in the last month of her life.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Florence National Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Covid-19 protocol will be observed.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Mercier as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
