SCRANTON -- Jacqueline Driggers Barfield, 83, wife of the late Euwel J. Barfield, died Monday, December 16, 2019, after an illness.Mrs. Barfield was born on June 4, 1936 in Florence County, daughter of the late John Wesley Driggers and Mary Ethel Nettles Driggers. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of Scranton First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mrs. Barfield enjoyed going to garage sales and was known for her love and care for children.Surviving are her special daughter, Karen (Bobby) Yarborough of Scranton; special grandchildren, James (Misty) Evans and Brandon (Sherry) Evans; sister, Freida Driggers Smith of Denham Springs, LA; brother Johnny L. (Beaver) Cook of Glynn, LA; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Barfield was preceded in death by her siblings, Bille Ruth Driggers, Mary Gwynn Nettles, Henry L. Cook and Charlton Cook. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton, with burial to follow at Lake City Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home. (Please sign our guestbook online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).

