SCRANTON -- Jacqueline Driggers Barfield, 83, wife of the late Euwel J. Barfield, died Monday, December 16, 2019, after an illness.Mrs. Barfield was born on June 4, 1936 in Florence County, daughter of the late John Wesley Driggers and Mary Ethel Nettles Driggers. She was a homemaker and a longtime member of Scranton First Pentecostal Holiness Church. Mrs. Barfield enjoyed going to garage sales and was known for her love and care for children.Surviving are her special daughter, Karen (Bobby) Yarborough of Scranton; special grandchildren, James (Misty) Evans and Brandon (Sherry) Evans; sister, Freida Driggers Smith of Denham Springs, LA; brother Johnny L. (Beaver) Cook of Glynn, LA; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Barfield was preceded in death by her siblings, Bille Ruth Driggers, Mary Gwynn Nettles, Henry L. Cook and Charlton Cook. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel, Scranton, with burial to follow at Lake City Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Carolina Funeral Home. (Please sign our guestbook online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.