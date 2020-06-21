FLORENCE -- Jacob Alexander Stagg, 24, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Florence County, SC. A Celebration of his life will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Henry Altman officiating. A committal service will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery directed by Kannaday Funeral Home in Dillon. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at the funeral home. Jacob was born in Florence, SC, November 4, 1995, the son of James Nathaniel Stagg, Jr. and Nancy Karen Jackson Stagg. He graduated from Clemson University and was employed as a Scientist at Thermo Fisher. Jacob was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Dillon.He leaves to cherish his memories to his parents, James Nathaniel Stagg, Jr. and Nancy Karen Jackson Stagg of Dillon; brother, Jackson Nathaniel Stagg of Florence, SC; grandparents, James Nathaniel Stagg and Margaret Stagg of Columbia, SC; uncles, David Stagg (Joy) of Columbia, SC, Kenny Mac McCutcheon (Janet) of Dillon, Sonny Jackson (Diane) of Jacksonville, FL, and Richard Jackson (Susan) of Monks Corner, SC; aunt, Nancy Stagg of Gaston, SC, and many cousins.Jacob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mack Coy Jackson, Jr. and Sarah Jackson.Memorials can be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 229, Dillon, SC 29536 or Salkehatchie at www.salkehatchie.org.You may sign the online guestbook at www.kannadayfuneralhome.com. You may also call the funeral home at 843-774-7641 to have a staff member to sign the online guestbook on your behalf. Due to the current health crisis (COVID-19) please practice social distancing.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.