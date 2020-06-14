Jackie Ray Poston, 56, of Florence, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.Mr. Poston was born in Florence, SC a son of the late James Jackson "Jackie" Poston, the late Leona Dimery Evans, and his step-mother who raised him, Margaret Poston Holden. He was a self-employed handyman and landscaper.He was preceded in death by his parents and by a brother, James Poston.Surviving are his wife, Linda Morris Poston of Florence; son, James Ray Poston of Lynchburg, SC; step-son, Dale George Morris of Timmonsville, SC; brothers, Barry Poston, Sr of Florence; step-brothers, Allen (Tammy) Poston and Danny (Misuk) Poston, both of Florence; step-sister, Anita Poston McClanahan of Missouri.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Mount Hope Cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Covid-19 protocol will be observed.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

