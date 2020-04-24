MARION -- Jackie "Jack" Leon Hulon, 78, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020 at MUSC of Florence after an illness. A private service for family only will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Marion Baptist Church. Private entombment will follow at Palmetto Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Mr. Hulon was born in Dillon, SC, a son of the late Johnny Baker "JB" Hulon, JR and Kathleen Williams Hulon. He opened Hulon Jewelers in Marion, SC, in 1968. The business recently celebrated its 50th birthday. Mr. Hulon was a veteran, having served his country in the United States Navy. He was the Marion Small Business Person of the Year twice. He was a Master Mason, member of Clinton Lodge #60, as well as a Shriner. Mr. Hulon was a long-time member of Marion Baptist Church and the Oak Tree Sunday School Class.Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Barbara Causey Hulon, of the home; daughter, Jacki Hulon Hinson (Jeff Hinson) of Florence, SC; son, Jason Hulon (Jennifer Cullipher Hulon) of Marion, SC; grandchildren, Kyle Graham, Jackson Hulon, and Carson Hulon; and a brother, Carroll "Bun" Hulon (Brenda) of Little River, SC. Memorials may be made to the Oak Tree class of Marion Baptist Church, 106 S. Main St, Marion, SC 29571.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net. In an effort to support social distancing, services will be live streamed at the Richardson Funeral Home (Marion, SC) Facebook page.
