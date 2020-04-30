Jackie Colburn Porter, 77, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.Mr. Porter was born in Marion, SC a son of the late William Gause Porter and Edna Mae Rogers Porter. He was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church and retired from Merita Bakery.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Penelope Hardaway Porter; brothers, William Porter, Jimmy Porter, Herman Porter, and Robert Porter; sister, Mary Florence Lambert.Surviving are his son, Jack Porter; daughters, Julie (Scott) Nelson; grandchildren, Candi (Matt) Johnson, Christy (Ken) Seal, Steven Nelson, and Kevin Nelson; great-grandchildren, Danielle Johnson, Aiden Johnson, David Seal, and Renee Seal, and sister, Gladys Grant.Memorials may be made to First Free Will Baptist Church, 2624 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC 29501.Graveside services will be held at 3:00 pm Sunday, May 3, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Covid-19 protocol will be followed at the cemetery.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Porter as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
