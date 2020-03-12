Jack Ivey Berry, 85, of Whiteville died Wednesday March 11, 2020 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Whiteville.Mr. Berry was born in Marion, SC on October 12, 1934 and was the son of the late Prince Jack Berry and Maxine Barnhill Berry. Mr. Berry was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church of Clarendon. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. Mr. Berry retired from the N.C. Department of Transportation. He is survived by his wife, Mary Peggy Berry of the home; two daughters, Jackie B. Williams and husband Mark of Whiteville, Tracey B. Chadwick and husband Barry of Whiteville; four grandchildren, Zachary Williams and wife Erika of Whiteville, Colton Williams and wife Krista of Wilmington, Carson Chadwick and Charlotte Chadwick; a sister, Sherrie Ann Wolski and husband Patrick of Ocoee, Florida.Funeral services will be held Friday March 13th, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon at Bethel United Methodist Church, 2733 M M Ray Rd., Clarendon with Pastor John F. "Ricky" Parker Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Bethel Memorial Cemetery.The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorials be directed to Lower cape Fear Life Care C/O Whiteville Care Center, 1414 Physicians Dr. Wilmington, NC 28401.You may offer online condolences at www.shallottefunerals.com.White Funeral and Cremation Service, 3660 Express Dr., Shallotte.
To plant a tree in memory of Jack Berry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.