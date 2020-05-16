MULLINS -- Jack Curtis Graham, 86, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home with his wife, Rozena by his side. He was born June 5, 1933 in Horry County to Curtis Asbury Graham and Fronie Skipper Graham.Jack was a member of Mullins First Baptist Church, the Who So Ever Will Sunday School Class, and member of Damascus Lodge #161.He is survived by his wife of 65 Years, Rozena Collins Graham; as well as many special nieces and nephews that loved him dearly; along with friends and Hospice caregivers. In addition to his mother and father, he was predeceased by five brothers and two sisters.Memorials may be made to Mullins First Baptist Church, 303 N Main Street, Mullins SC 29574 or to the charity of one's choice.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.netA graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens, directed by Richardson Funeral Home. Because of the Corona virus outbreak, Mr. Graham's services will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home Facebook page in an effort to promote social distancing.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Graham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

