MULLINS -- Jack Curtis Graham, 86, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at his home with his wife, Rozena by his side. He was born June 5, 1933 in Horry County to Curtis Asbury Graham and Fronie Skipper Graham.Jack was a member of Mullins First Baptist Church, the Who So Ever Will Sunday School Class, and member of Damascus Lodge #161.He is survived by his wife of 65 Years, Rozena Collins Graham; as well as many special nieces and nephews that loved him dearly; along with friends and Hospice caregivers. In addition to his mother and father, he was predeceased by five brothers and two sisters.Memorials may be made to Mullins First Baptist Church, 303 N Main Street, Mullins SC 29574 or to the charity of one's choice.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.netA graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Palmetto Memorial Gardens, directed by Richardson Funeral Home. Because of the Corona virus outbreak, Mr. Graham's services will be streamed live on the Richardson Funeral Home Facebook page in an effort to promote social distancing.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Darlington County board approves giving seniors laptops
-
Local fisherman beats own record with 82-pound catfish
-
Some Florence restaurants open to inside dining on Monday
-
22-minute chase in and out of west Florence ends with man in custody
-
Three more coronavirus deaths bring Florence County total to 23
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.