FLORENCE Julius Graham Moore, Sr., 79, died Monday, December 16, 2019, after an extended illness.A memorial service will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, December 21, at Calvary Baptist Church in Florence.Mr. Moore was born in Canetuck, NC, the son of the late Sidney Roderick and Sally Ann Carroll Moore. He graduated from North Carolina State University in 1962 from the School of Forestry. He was a partner at Wilson Wright & Moore Consulting Foresters for more than three decades. He also founded Moore's Consulting Forestry in 2005 where he worked until his retirement in 2013.He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church. He served there as a deacon for years, was a Sunday School teacher, was on various committees and regularly worked in the nursery. Survivors include his wife, Karen Porto Moore of Florence; two sons, Gra Moore (Traci Moore) of Florence and Vincent Moore (Annaliese Heiligenstein) of Washington, DC; a daughter, Rebecca Moore Bass (Steve Bass) of Florence; a sister, Carroll Moore Coley (Walter Coley) of Charlotte, NC; four grandchildren, Julia Grace Moore and Josh Moore, both of Florence, Eva Moore and Grey Moore, both of Washington, DC; and a step-granddaughter, Charlotte Heiligenstein, also of Washington, DC. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Sidney Roderick Moore, Jr. and his wife, Yolanda Moore.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org.Waters-Powell Funeral Home is assisting the family of Mr. Moore.
