J. A. McCloy, 83, of Florence passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. J. A. McCloy was born in Savannah, GA to the late Alcyone and John Foster McCloy. He is survived by his sisters Judy (Edwin) Urie and Margaret (Frank) Lee and a nephew and a niece. After college, he started to work for Rich's Department Store and later became Store Manager at Macy's in Augusta, GA. He spent his entire career of 53 years in the retail business. After retirement he settled in Florence and became a volunteer at the former Carolinas Hospital. Andy McCloy was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Florence, SC. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, at 1:00 PM on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Church, located at 2536 W. Hoffmeyer Road, Florence, SC.

