SCRANTON -- Mrs. Iva Mae Lynch McElveen, 81, died Friday, January 31, 2020, at McLeod Hospice House.Mrs. McElveen was born on January 25, 1939 in Florence County, daughter of the late George Lynch and Geneva Purvis Lynch. She retired from Coleman's Manufacturing. She enjoyed crafts and crocheting. Surviving are her daughters, Lula Jo (Wickey) Jenkins of Scranton, Jodie (Tony) Cook of Kingstree; son, Bubba (Jeanette) Yarborough of Scranton; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; step-sisters, Talcie Matthews and Loretta Tedder of Scranton; step-brother, James (Marie) Lee of Columbia.Mrs. McElveen was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Y. McCutcheon; sister, Betty Bochette; step-brother, Billy Johnson. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Carolina Funeral Home, Scranton, with burial to follow at Hicks Hill Cemetery, on Old #4 Hwy, Scranton.The family will receive friends Saturday evening at the home of Bubba Yarborough, 2015 Old Creek Road, Scranton. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her caregiver, Rosa Brown for all her love and kindness. (Please sign our guest book online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
