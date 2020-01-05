JOHNSONVILLE -- Itilene Cribb Williams, 80, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, in a Florence hospital.Mrs. Itilene was born in Johnsonville, SC, a daughter of the late Lester and Christine Stone Cribb. She was a retired seamstress, baker, farmer, and was a graduate of Johnsonville High School Class of 1957. She was a member of the Williams Hill Free Will Baptist Church, Sunday School Teacher, and also attended Johnsonville Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles but most of all making sweets for the grandchildren.She is survived by her children, Julie (Danny) Capell, Joey (Kim A.) Williams, and Adril (Pat) O'Neal; brothers, John Ethal Cribb, Darrell (Marie) Cribb, and Dennis (Gisele) Cribb; sisters, Margaret (Lorey Gene) Marsh and Annette (Kelly) White; sister-in-law, Misty Dunahoe; grandchildren, Dana (Trey) Hayes, Bethany (Justin) Owens, Lacey (Zack) Willett, Ashley (Josh M.) Williams, Johnathon (Ivonne) Mumford, and Hannah Gray; great-grandchildren, Jamie, Reece, Haidyn, Maddux, Lillian, and Carolynn.She was predeceased by a son James "Jamie" Robert Williams, Jr.; brothers, James Albert Dunahoe, Franklin Cribb, Carol Cribb, and Jimmy Cribb; sister, Geneva (Smiley) Douglas.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in the Williams Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Burial, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, January 6, 2020, in the Williams Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 86 Williams Hill Road, Hemingway, SC 29554.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Trebek says he needs 30 seconds for exit on final 'Jeopardy'
-
Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer shot, killed in traffic stop
-
SCDOT to close lane on I-95 Great Pee Dee River bridge
-
Greenwood Athletic Park shooting death ruled homicide
-
Pete Ellis' lawsuit against district, individual dismissed
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.