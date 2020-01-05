JOHNSONVILLE -- Itilene Cribb Williams, 80, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, in a Florence hospital.Mrs. Itilene was born in Johnsonville, SC, a daughter of the late Lester and Christine Stone Cribb. She was a retired seamstress, baker, farmer, and was a graduate of Johnsonville High School Class of 1957. She was a member of the Williams Hill Free Will Baptist Church, Sunday School Teacher, and also attended Johnsonville Pentecostal Holiness Church. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles but most of all making sweets for the grandchildren.She is survived by her children, Julie (Danny) Capell, Joey (Kim A.) Williams, and Adril (Pat) O'Neal; brothers, John Ethal Cribb, Darrell (Marie) Cribb, and Dennis (Gisele) Cribb; sisters, Margaret (Lorey Gene) Marsh and Annette (Kelly) White; sister-in-law, Misty Dunahoe; grandchildren, Dana (Trey) Hayes, Bethany (Justin) Owens, Lacey (Zack) Willett, Ashley (Josh M.) Williams, Johnathon (Ivonne) Mumford, and Hannah Gray; great-grandchildren, Jamie, Reece, Haidyn, Maddux, Lillian, and Carolynn.She was predeceased by a son James "Jamie" Robert Williams, Jr.; brothers, James Albert Dunahoe, Franklin Cribb, Carol Cribb, and Jimmy Cribb; sister, Geneva (Smiley) Douglas.Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020, in the Williams Hill Free Will Baptist Church. Burial, directed by Morris Funeral Home of Hemingway, SC, will be in the church cemetery.The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Monday, January 6, 2020, in the Williams Hill Free Will Baptist Church, 86 Williams Hill Road, Hemingway, SC 29554.Please sign the guest book at morris-funeralhome.com

