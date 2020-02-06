Mr. Isaiah Samuels died on Friday, January 31st. Funeral Services will be 12 noon Saturday at King Emmanuel Baptist Church, Hwy 76 in Lynchburg. Interment will be in the Florence National Cemetery. Services are entrusted to Bowman's Funeral Home. He was the son of Ms. Clarabell Samuels Calliste. The family is receiving friends at 212 South Kershaw Street, Timmonsville.
To plant a tree in memory of Isaiah Samuels as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
