Isadore Holland Poston, 77, of Pamplico, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.Mrs. Poston was born in Florence, SC a daughter of the late Lonnie H. Holland and Lucile Jones Holland. Isadore was a lifelong member of the Pamplico community and was a member of the 1960 graduating class. She was a lifelong and very active member of Prospect United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Francis Asbury Sunday School Class, a member of the budget committee, the building committee and the Women's Auxiliary. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was supportive and attended any sport that her grandchildren or great-grandchildren were playing.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry D. Poston; brother, Clayton Holland, and sister, Celene Cribb.Surviving are her son, Phil (Debra) Poston; grandsons, Garie (Jennifer) Poston and Chris (Erin) Poston; great-grandchildren, Ansley, Aliza, Holland, and Elizabeth; sister-in-law, Jo Holland; and a number of nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1256 Big Swamp Road, Pamplico, SC 29583 or to a charity of your choice.The family will receive friends from 2 3 pm Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Prospect United Methodist Church with Covid-19 protocol being observed. Graveside services will follow in the church cemetery at 3:00 pm directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
-
Lake City graduate, community activist Graham dies in kayak accident
-
More stores reopening at Magnolia Mall in Florence
-
NASCAR's latest schedule has Cup Series resuming May 17 at Darlington, which would then host another race May 20
-
'THIS IS GOODBYE' : Phil Odom wanted his death to help doctors understand the coronavirus
-
Graduation plans for Florence One high schools announced
Flowers & Gifts
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Promotions
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.