Isadore Holland Poston, 77, of Pamplico, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020.Mrs. Poston was born in Florence, SC a daughter of the late Lonnie H. Holland and Lucile Jones Holland. Isadore was a lifelong member of the Pamplico community and was a member of the 1960 graduating class. She was a lifelong and very active member of Prospect United Methodist Church, where she was a member of the Francis Asbury Sunday School Class, a member of the budget committee, the building committee and the Women's Auxiliary. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was supportive and attended any sport that her grandchildren or great-grandchildren were playing.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Henry D. Poston; brother, Clayton Holland, and sister, Celene Cribb.Surviving are her son, Phil (Debra) Poston; grandsons, Garie (Jennifer) Poston and Chris (Erin) Poston; great-grandchildren, Ansley, Aliza, Holland, and Elizabeth; sister-in-law, Jo Holland; and a number of nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prospect United Methodist Church Building Fund, 1256 Big Swamp Road, Pamplico, SC 29583 or to a charity of your choice.The family will receive friends from 2 3 pm Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Prospect United Methodist Church with Covid-19 protocol being observed. Graveside services will follow in the church cemetery at 3:00 pm directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.

