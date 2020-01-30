TIMMONSVILLE -- Funeral service for Mrs. Isadora "Dora" Perkins Byrd will be 2:30 Saturday in the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church. Burial will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery directed by Bacote-Eaddy Funeral Home. She peacefully entered eternal rest on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was considered an American Super-Centenarian, being blessed with one hundred and eleven years of life. She was born on August 22, 1908, in Darlington County to the late Simon Perkins and Lanie Lyde Perkins. Dora was baptized at an early age at Chaney Grove Baptist Church, in Timmonsville and also attended Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. She was a faithful member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir, served as a Missionary, and on the Mothers' Board. She worked on a family farm for several years until she became a Homemaker. She married the late Valentine Byrd at the age of 15 and they were joined until his death in 1989. To this union, four children were born. Three children and five siblings preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Byrd Freeman of Timmonsville, SC ; her loving grandchildren; special thanks to her nieces Juanita Jackson, Celeste (James) Ellis, Ralphine (Herbert Lee) Johnson, and Johnnie Mae Perkins; a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, cousins, and a multitude of special family and friends.The family is receiving friends at 616 N. Darlington, St., Timmonsville.
