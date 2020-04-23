FLORENCE -- Irvin Phillip Rogers, 69, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.A Private graveside service will be Friday, April 24, 2020 at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Rogers was born in Sumter, SC, the son of the late Herbert Roy, Sr and Louise Simpson Rogers. For more than 40 years he started his career as a Lineman with CP&L.Before retiring, he worked as a Dispatcher with Duke Energy.Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Janet Hill Rogers; three sons, Phil Rogers, Timothy (Ashley) Rogers, Jared Rogers; one daughters, Rhonda Rogers Howell and her fiancé, Brian Way; two brothers, Eddie Rogers, Terry (Linda) Rogers; sisters, Jenny (Mike) Jackson, Wendi (Pete) Foster; his grandchildren, Jini Rogers, Blake Howell, Parker Howell, Justin Howell, Kaylyn Rogers, Reece Rogers and Pierson Rogers.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Irvin Rogers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.