EFFINGHAM -- Inez Turner Floyd, 85, passed away on Dec. 1, 2019.Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec 5, 2019 at High noon (12:00) at Palmetto Street Church of God. Entombment will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. before the service at the church.Inez was born in Marion, SC, the daughter of the late Archie Zack and Nona Richardson Turner. In her early 20's, she moved to Greensboro, NC for a few years, she then moved to Florence and has been a resident. She was a seamstress, employed at Florence Mfg. Company, then worked at Turner Mfg., until she retired. She was a member of Palmetto Street Church of God.Inez lived a quiet life, expressing no interest in hobbies, traveling and especially not in gardening but, dedicated her time and interest to her children. She met her husband, Eldridge Floyd, it was then she came out of her quiet shell and enjoy what life had to offer both of them. He convinced her to go with him line dancing and made frequent visits to the mountains. They took a cruise to the Western Caribbean which they both enjoyed. When Eldridge was stricken with cancer she took extraordinary care of him until the end. She was an exceptional wife, mother, loving grandmother and a friend to many that will be missed beyond words.Inez fought a long two year battle with lung disease and AFIB which resulted in Congestive Heart Failure. We can never say thank you enough to the folks who took care of our Mama at MUSC/Carolinas. With deepest gratitude to Dr. Fadi E. Seif, Dr. Ramzy Hourany, Dr. Abdallah Kamouh, who tried everything to make her better. Dr. Sam Rahman who implanted her pace maker, Dr. Mo Zein and Dr. Rami Zebian. The incredible knowledge mixed with such compassion touched our hearts forever. The exceptional nurses on staff, in CVICU and SICU treated us like their family and are our heroes. Surviving are two daughters, Fran Dickerson Hawley, Cathy (Cleon) Lovett, son, Richard Winston (Christine) Turner; sister, Maybelle Turner Brown; sister-in-law, Doris Turner; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews along with a very close friend, Peggy Kirby.She is preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Bernice Eugene Turner, two brothers, J.C. Turner, Zack "Buddy" Turner, sister, Mary Lois Johnson and her late husband Eldridge Floyd, who treated her like a Queen.Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen Research Foundation for the care of Breast Cancer in honor of her daughter, Cathy T. Lovett, 5005 LBJ Freeway-Suite 526, Dallas, Texas 75244.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com

