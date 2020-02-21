Inez Smiley Jordan, 82, of Effingham, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020.Mrs. Jordan was born in Lake City, SC a daughter of the late Jackson Smiley and Frances Morris Smiley. She was a longtime member of Elim Baptist Church and had attended Bethea Baptist Church since moving to the Bethea Home. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arvid D. Jordan; son, Mark Jordan; brothers, Paul Smiley and Billy Smiley and sister, Eloise Driggers.Surviving are her son, Brett (Lori) Jordan of Effingham; grandchildren, Jessica Jordan, Paige Jordan, Jonathan Jordan, Shawn Jordan, Oliver Pippin, Alex Pippin, and Charlotte Adamowicz; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeanette Smiley of Lake City and sister-in-law, Elise Smiley.Memorials may be made to Elim Baptist Church, 1303 Olanta Highway, Effingham, SC 29541.The family will receive friends from 2 3 pm Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Elim Baptist Church in the Family Life Center. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.The family would like to thank the staff and caregivers of Bethea Baptist Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Inez Jordan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.