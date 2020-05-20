FLORENCE Ina Wyttsie Boggs, 97, of Florence left this world peacefully on May 19, 2020, at McLeod Regional Medical Center.She was born in Rowland, NC, a daughter of the late John Herbert and Ella Royal. She was a member of Central United Methodist Church in Florence for 78 years. She enjoyed life to the very end. To know her was to love her.Surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth Sandifer (Charles), and a son, John C. Holt, III (Rose); grandchildren, Lynn Martin (Gennard), Charlie Sandifer (Leslie), Beth Lowder, Scott Sandifer, Brad Holt (Kristen), Keli Poston (Doug), Christopher Hatchell (Kerri), and Rob Hatchell; and 15 great-grandchildren.She is preceded in death by her daughter, Ina Jean Hatchell.A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 22, 2020, at Florence Memorial Gardens with entombment in the mausoleum, directed by Waters-Powell Funeral Home.Memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 265 W. Cheves St., Florence, SC 29501.
