LAKE VIEW -- Ms. Ina Page, 81, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at her home in Lake View SC, after an extended illness.A graveside service will be Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Bear Swamp Baptist Church of Lake View SC. The family asks that you observe the social distancing requirements during this time. There will be a walk through viewing Saturday, May 23 from 4:00 to 5:30 at Cooke Funeral Home of lake View.Ms. Ina was born in Dillon County, the daughter of the late John D. and Louise Grainger Page. She was a member of Baltimore Baptist Church and was the Director of the Robeson County WMU Baptist Association for over 50 years. She is survived by her brother, Edwin "Polly" Page; good friends in Christ, Sara Britt, Sara Lovette, Jean Townsend, Grace Smith, and Edna Earl Britt; and many cousins and friends.She was preceded in death by her brother, John D. Page, Jr. and his sister, Virginia Page.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Baltimore Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society.
