FLORENCE -- Ila Mae Cox, 83, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.A graveside service will be Monday, July 6, 2020 at 2:00 at the Church of God of the First Born Cemetery, 2930 Cartersville Hwy, Timmonsville.

Jul 6
Graveside Service
Monday, July 6, 2020
2:00PM
Church of God of the First Born Cemetery
2930 Cartersville Hwy.
Timmonsville, SC 29161
