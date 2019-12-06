FLORENCE -- Ila Atkinson Flynn, 96 passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 with her family at her side.Funeral services will be Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 at 2:00 at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home of Florence. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. at the Funeral Home.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

