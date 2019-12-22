FLORENCE -- Bryan Hunter Jeffords, 18, passed away on Dec. 21, 2019.Funeral services will be Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at 12:30 at Palmetto Street Church of God. Burial will follow at Florence Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation from 11:00 to 12:30 at the church before the service.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com. Layton-Anderson Funeral Home, 4210 W. Palmetto Street, Florence, SC
