FLETCHER, NC -- John Hunter Hale, 22, of Fletcher, NC and formerly of Florence, SC, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. Born December 17, 1997, in Nashville, TN, he was the son of Peter Paul Hale Jr. (Barbara) of Boiling Springs, SC and LuAnn Gowan Petitt (Mark) of Fletcher, NC.A free-lance videographer, Hunter was smart, funny, compassionate, and kind, always caring for and helping others. His favorite Bible verse was "Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you." Ephesians 4:32. He attended Grace Community Church and loved skateboarding, videography, photography, and standing for those struggling. He attended North Henderson High School and Florence Darlington Technical College.Visitation will be 2:30-3:30 PM Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to NAMI-Mid Carolina, PO Box 2526, Columbia, SC 29202.An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com.
