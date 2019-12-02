EFFINGHAM -- Hugh Lawhon, 88, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019.Funeral services will be Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Elim Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Layton-Anderson Funeral Home.Mr. Lawhon was born in Florence County, the son of the late Richard C. and Blanche Morris Lawhon. He was a member of Elim Baptist Church. Before retiring, he was a Foreman with Wilson Tree Service.Hugh was married to the late Mary Jacqueline McCown Lawhon.Surviving are a son, Jeffrey (Athena) Lawhon; three daughters, Tracie Lee, Sharron Lawhon, Sheila (Husky) Herring; sister, Bessie Wilkes and his grandchildren, Bridgette (Charles) Quick, Mandy, Dusty, Kirsten, Logan, Taylor, Tanner; great grandchildren, Alexandria, Jacqueline, Alister, Braedon, Victoria, Paul, Owen, Blaise.You are invited to sign the guestbook at www.laytonandersonfh.com.

