Hettie "Hattie" Ray Mayo, age 55, died Saturday, March 21, 2020. Hattie was born on April 21, 1964, daughter of the late Karl Pace Mayo, Sr. and Alice Kathleen Heyward Mayo. She worked in management with retail stores and hotels. Mrs. Mayo enjoyed watching movies and loved her grandchildren. She was also known as a woman who spoke her mind.She is survived by her children: Sabrina (Shandhi Oates) Wallace, Charlene (Randy Freeman) Wallace, Justin (Jenna) Parker, Richard (Jennifer Coker) Carrigan III; grandchildren: Lizzy, M.J., Serenity, Jessie, Little Charles, Miranda, Tori, Carter and Hunter, her siblings: Alice (Chip) Wallace, Karl Mayo II, Kathy Trader, Wiley (Jackie) Mayo, Otis (Marian) Mayo, Marie (Harry) Tarlton; many nieces and nephews, and her lifelong best friend, Charles Wallace.A service will take place at a later date.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Hettie Mayo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
