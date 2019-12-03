FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mr. Herbert Kennedy will be conducted 12 Noon Thursday, December 5, 2019 at J. O. & Annette Smith Memorial Chapel, 307 S. Johns St., Florence. Interment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens, directed by Smith Funeral Home of Florence, LLC. Herbert, the son of Dorothy Gilbert Kennedy and the late James S. Kennedy was born on April 19, 1962, in Florence, South Carolina. He died Friday, November 29, 2019.The family will receive friends at 1527 Palomar Parkway, Florence.

