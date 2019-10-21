FLORENCE -- Funeral service for Mr. Henry Thomas will be 11 AM Wednesday in True Faith Ministries. Burial will be in Florence National Cemetery directed by Peoples Funeral Service.On October 20, 2019, with his loving wife Delores by his side, Henry peacefully transitioned into the arms of Jesus Christ. He was born on January 25, 1939 a son of the late John Wesley and Effie Thomas of Marion, SC. He attended the public schools of Marion County, class of 1957 at Johnakin High. He proudly served in the US Army, receiving an honorable discharge. After his time in service, he continued his education, attending Claflin College.Henry loved spending time with his family, discussing and debating current events. He enjoyed having extensive conversations of world history. He was an avid fan of football and baseball and had a love for creating art. Most importantly, Henry gained a love for reading and understanding God's word and sharing it with others.He was preceded in death by his parents and two children, Tawyonna Drumgoole and Timothy Victor Thomas.Survivors include: his wife and best friend of 47 years, Delores S. Thomas of the home; nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly; brother-in-law Samuel E. (Sharon) Mitchell; and a host of cousins, other relatives and friends. The family is receiving friends at 2526 Walker Swinton Road, Timmonsville.
