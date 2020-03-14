DARLINGTON -- Funeral services for Mr. Henry Arthur of Darlington will, be 11:00AM Monday, March 16, 2020 in the Washington & Charlotte C Jordan Memorial Chapel of Jordan Funeral Home Inc.Interment will follow in Florence National Cemetery with Military Honors directed by Jordan Funeral Home, Inc.The family is receiving friends from 3:00-9:00PM daily at the residence, 107 Sparks Street, Darlington.

To plant a tree in memory of Henry Arthur as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.