FLORENCE -- Henrietta "Rhetta" Blanding Wood, passed away surrounded by her family on December 12, 2019. A funeral service will be held at All Saints Anglican Church at 1:30 on Saturday, December 14, 2019, with burial following in Grove Hill Cemetery, directed by Belk Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:30 at the church on Saturday.Born January 26, 1932 in Sumter, she is the daughter of the late Henrietta Aiken Rhett Blanding and James Douglas Blanding, PHD . She attended the University of South Carolina and the College of Charleston. Mrs. Wood was a member of the Tri Delta sorority, Daughters of the King, Altar Guild, All Saints Anglican Church, and served in the Red Cross.She is survived by her children, Mark Campbell (Dana)Wood, Loren Rhett (Jami) Hamilton and Margie Anne (Mike Attaway) Wood, eight grandchildren: Mark Bradley, Megan Torres, Andrew, Blake, Taylor and Paige Hartgraves, Alicia Rhett Dozier, Melanie Dozier, two great-grandchildren, Hadley and Benjamin Hartgraves, and a brother, James Douglas Blanding Jr, MD.She was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Larry Wood.Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

