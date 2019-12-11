Helen Windham Jordan of Lamar, SC passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Visitation will occur at Belk Funeral Home in Lamar Friday, December 13 from 5p.m. until 7p.m. A memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 14th at Newman Swamp Southern Methodist Church in Lamar, with graveside services following directed by Belk Funeral Home.Mrs. Jordan was born July 8, 1942 in Society Hill, S.C. She was the daughter of the late William Reid and Lucille Sutton Windham. She was preceded in death by her husband, MSGT Walter Lee Jordan, USAF, retired and her siblings: JE Windham, Daryl Windham, Doris Wilkes, Keith Windham, and Catherine Wilkes, Billie Coates.She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her favorite hobbies were making jewelry, scarves, and spending time with her family and many friends from church and the Lawrenceville, Ga Senior Center.Surviving are her children: Joann Howard of Lamar, S.C.; LTC Jon E Jordan USAR, retired (Andi) of Charleston, S.C.; Justin Jordan (Elizabeth) of Dacula, Georgia; Jeff Jordan of Cumming, Georgia; grandchildren, Julia Hudson (Chris), Andrew Howard (Rachel), AsheLynne Jordan Fulghum (Chris), JilliAnne Jordan, Liana Jordan, Daniel Jordan, Rebecca Jordan, Hannah Jordan; Will Jordan and Sarah Kate Jordan; great-grandchildren, Tyler Hudson, Blake Hudson, Lilly Hudson, Andy Howard, & Alex Howard.Memorials may be made to Lamar Freewill Baptist Church, 106 N Darlington Avenue, Lamar, SC 29069; Restoration Presbyterian Church, 4907 Golden Parkway, Unit 500, Buford, Georgia 30518.A guestbook is available at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

