Helen Elizabeth Osteen Swann, 83, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 27, 2020. She was born October 27, 1936 in Mecklenburg County to the late Willis Edwin Osteen and Martha Mae Hutchison Osteen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Marion Milton Swann; son Norman Willis Swann; sister Shirley Osteen Willcox. Mrs. Swann was a member of Boonville UMC. She is survived by her daughters, Dosha (Jim) Swann Teachey, and Ramelle Swann; grandchildren, Lydia Lynn Teachey, and Granger Lee Teachey; sister, Katherine (Bob) Osteen Pettit, several nieces and nephews, and other family members. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Boonville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jenny Stewart, the Rev. Caroll Flack, the Rev. Thomas Griffis, and The Rev. Jim Sanders officiating. The family will receive friends after the service at the church fellowship hall. Private burial will be held later in the spring. Memorials may be made to Boonville United Methodist Women, PO Box 178, Boonville, NC 27011 or to Boonville Woman's Club, PO Box 39, Boonville, NC 27011, or to Duke Heart Center c/o Jillian Ream, 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701, and please note Helen Swann in memo line. The family would like to thank friends, family, and caregivers for all the love they showed Helen. For those attending the service, please feel free to wear bright colors such as pink or fuchsia for Breast Cancer Awareness, or wear something sparkly, or wear a Sunday hat to honor Mrs. Helen. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Swann family.

