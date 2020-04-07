Darlington Helen Craft Kent, age 86, passed away Monday, April 06, 2020. The family will hold a private graveside service at Grove Hill Cemetery. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects to Mrs. Kent may do so Wednesday between the hours of 12-5 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home. Born January 31, 1934, Helen was the daughter of the late Jasper and Mabel Craft. She was known for being an amazing lady with a gentle spirit, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was married to the late Robert Arthur "Yankee" Kent. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church in Darlington. Surviving are her children, Mark Kent, James (Vicky) Kent, Eide (James Young) Hatchell, Pam (Johnny Lamb) Gillespie, Robert (Carolyn Sekelsky) Kent; grandchildren, Rona, Jessica, Bubba, James Jr., Bradley; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Micheal, Rylee, Aiden, Kaleigh, Lucas, Peyton, Bailey, Brad Jr.; and sister, Millie (Jimmy) Morris of Florence. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.
