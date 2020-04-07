Darlington Helen Craft Kent, age 86, passed away Monday, April 06, 2020. The family will hold a private graveside service at Grove Hill Cemetery. Anyone who wishes to pay their respects to Mrs. Kent may do so Wednesday between the hours of 12-5 p.m. at Belk Funeral Home. Born January 31, 1934, Helen was the daughter of the late Jasper and Mabel Craft. She was known for being an amazing lady with a gentle spirit, and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was married to the late Robert Arthur "Yankee" Kent. Helen was a member of First Baptist Church in Darlington. Surviving are her children, Mark Kent, James (Vicky) Kent, Eide (James Young) Hatchell, Pam (Johnny Lamb) Gillespie, Robert (Carolyn Sekelsky) Kent; grandchildren, Rona, Jessica, Bubba, James Jr., Bradley; great-grandchildren, Chloe, Micheal, Rylee, Aiden, Kaleigh, Lucas, Peyton, Bailey, Brad Jr.; and sister, Millie (Jimmy) Morris of Florence. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, www.stjude.org. A guestbook is available online at www.belkfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Helen Kent as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.