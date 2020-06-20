Helen Corneal Aldridge, 91, of Florence, passed away on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.Mrs. Aldridge was born in Rockwood, TN, a daughter of the late Charles Fritts and Ursula Gertrude Bearden Fritts. She was a member of Mizpah Baptist Church. She taught the GA's and Sunday School, and was an avid reader of Christian Romance Novels. She was the owner and operator of a vending company, enjoyed watching golf and professional football with the Carolina Panthers being her favorite team.She was preceded in death by her parents, and by her husband, James Joseph Aldridge.Surviving are her son, Charles (Anne) Aldridge of Florence; daughters, Vicki (Robert) Herndon, and Sherri (Hoyt) Watson, both of Florence; 4 grandsons, 5 granddaughters, and 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Glenda Mae Frittz of NC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mizpah Baptist Church, 233 N. Price Road, Florence, SC 29506.Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Monday, June 22, 2020 at Florence Memorial Gardens directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home. Covid-19 protocol will be observed.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
