Helen Camlin Squires, 88, of Florence, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020.Mrs. Squires was born in Andrews, SC a daughter of the late Robert Edgar Camlin and Mary Lee Benton Camlin. She retried as housekeeping supervisor in 1987 from Winyah Extended Care in Georgetown. She was a member of Screven Baptist Church in Georgetown for 43 years and recently a member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Florence since 2002. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William G. Squires, Jr.; brothers, Bernie Camlin and McLeod Camlin; sister, Lucy Mae Wilder.Surviving are her daughters, Betty Jean Turbeville of Florence and Sharon Squires Lyles of Aiken; grandchildren, Tracey Harrell (Johnny Ford), Kevin Lyles, and Eric Lyles; great-grandchildren, Zachary Harrell, Courtney Lyles, Jake Lyles, and Jackson Lyles.Memorials may be made to Ridgecrest Baptist Church, 1011 S. Parker Drive, Florence, SC 29501.The family will receive friends from 2 3 pm Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with the service to follow at 3:00 pm in the church sanctuary directed by Stoudenmire-Dowling Funeral Home.Please send messages to the family at the obit section of www.stoudenmiredowling.com.
Service information
Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
2:00PM-3:00PM
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
1011 South Parker Drive
Florence, SC 29501
Mar 15
Memorial Service
Sunday, March 15, 2020
3:00PM
Ridgecrest Baptist Church
1011 South Parker Drive
Florence, SC 29501
