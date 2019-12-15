JOHNSONVILLE -- Hazel Weatherford Stone, 74, wife of Major Doolittle Stone, died Friday, December 13, 2019, at McLeod Hospice House after an illness. Mrs. Stone was born on February 20, 1945 in Florence County, daughter of the late Curtis L. Weatherford and Myrtle Hayes Weatherford. She was a member of Johnsonville United Methodist Church. Surviving are her husband of 44 years, Doolittle Stone of Johnsonville; daughter, Melexa Danielle Stone of Murrells Inlet; siblings, Helen Moore of Scranton and Tommy (Barbara) Weatherford of Surfside Beach; nieces, Tamara (Phillip) Anchors, Charlotte (Jason) Driggers and Jennifer (Thomas) Evans; nephew, Tony (Teresa) Weatherford; a number of great nieces and nephews. Mrs. Stone was predeceased by a sister, Ruth Floyd; nephews, Richard Neil Floyd and Mike Weatherford; brother-in-law, Bobby Jay Moore.The family would like to extend a special "Thanks" to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff at MUSC, as well as those at McLeod Hospice House for their Excellent Care and Compassion. A Celebration of Life will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Carolina Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1:30 3:00 PM, Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Carolina Funeral Home, 215 E. Highway 378 Bypass, Scranton, SC 29591.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Johnsonville United Methodist Church, PO Box 449, Johnsonville, SC 29555 or Johnsonville Police Department, PO Box 428, Johnsonville, SC 29555.(Please sign our guestbook online @ www.carolinafuneralhome.net ).
