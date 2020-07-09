TURBEVILLE -- Hazel "Alene" Osborne, 88, of Turbeville, South Carolina passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Alene was a faithful member of Olive Grove Freewill Baptist Church of the Pentecostal Faith. After retiring from Klear Knit Manufacturing Company, she went back to school to get a CNA license. She was blessed to be the wife of two pastors and was known to be a prayer warrior by her family and those that knew her. She loved her family and was blessed to live long enough to enjoy her great grandchildren. One of her quotes that she most often used with her family was "God will never put more on your shoulders than you can handle with His help."She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Effie Vause Hardy; her first husband, Rev. Cecil J. Davis, her second husband, Rev. W. Claudie Osborne; sisters, Juanita Smith, Lorene Rhodes, Magdaline Holden and Myrna Bass; brothers, Belton Hardee, Kenneth Hardee, Willard Roberts, Durbley Roberts, Vereen Roberts, Norman Roberts, Floyd Roberts, and Myron Roberts; adopted parents, Joe and Susie Roberts and stepson, Richard (Rick) Osborne.She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Godwin (Burl) and stepdaughter, Anne Gardner (Herbert); son, Greg Davis (Lisa); grandchildren, Mandy Smith (Robert), Christopher Godwin, Jason Davis (Stephanie), Quinn Hilbourn (Cori); great grandchildren, Jackson Smith, Elizabeth Grace Smith, Austin Davis, Caylee Davis, Brenton Hilbourn and Braelyn Hilbourn.A drive through visitation will be held Friday, July 10, from 6:00 8:00pm at the Freewill Baptist Pentecostal Faith Conference Campground, 3868 Puddin Swamp Road, Turbeville, South Carolina 29162. A graveside service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11:00am at the Delco Cemetery, Delco Cemetery Road, Delco, NC 28436.Memorials may be made to Olive Grove Church Cemetery Fund, PO Box 183, Turbeville, SC 29162 or Delco Cemetary Fund C/O William Skipper, PO Box 170, Delco, NC 28436. Arrangements have been entrusted to Floyd Funeral Home, 136 E. Main St., Olanta, South Carolina 29114. 843-396-4470. www.floydfuneral.com.
