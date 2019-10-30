MARION -- Hazel Ammons Snipes, 92, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at McLeod Hospice House surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Richardson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Spring Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11:00 am -12:00 pm at the funeral home.Mrs. Snipes was born in Clio, daughter of the late Daniel Thomas Ammons and Elizabeth King Ammons. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Perry K. Snipes. Mrs. Snipes served Marion County many years as Clerk of Court before her retirement in 1989. She was also a member of Marion First United Methodist Church. Surviving are her son, Danny Snipes (Cheryl) of Marion, SC; daughters, Mary Kenn Snipes of Marion, SC and Jane S. Edwards of North Myrtle Beach, SC; a sister, Catherine Collins of North Carolina; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Marion First United Methodist Church PPO Box 155 Marion, SC 29571.An online register is available at RichardsonFH.net.

