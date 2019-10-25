SUMTER -- Hazalee C. Hallman, 99, widow of Oron Joshua Hallman, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Morningside. Born in Lexington, she was a daughter of the late Elon B. Craps and Beatrice Rickard Craps.Mrs. Hallman was a member of St. James Lutheran Church.Surviving are a daughter, Hazel Patricia Gause (Damon); three sons, Burnell "Sonny" O. Hallman (Dawn), Ronald Lee Hallman (Jane) and Elton Joshua Hallman, Sr. (Connie); 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.She was preceded in death by two sisters and one grandchild.Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. Monday at St. James Lutheran Church with Rev. Keith Getz officiating.Burial will be in the Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery.The family will receive friends from 12 P.M. to 1 P.M. Monday prior to the service at St. James Lutheran Church.Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 1137 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC 29150.Online condolences may be sent to www.sumterfunerals.comElmore Hill McCreight Funeral Home & Crematory, 221 Broad Street, Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Flowers & Gifts
843-346-7322
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
Florence Memorial Gardens
843-662-9712
Florence Memorial Gardens has been home to burial services in Florence for more than 60 years At Florence Memorial Gardens, we take pride in …
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please contact us at 843-317-4229 or email obits@florencenews.com.
Funeral Homes
We invite you to discover who has made Stoudenmire Dowling Funeral Home the ultimate provider of creating healing experiences in the community…
For more than 90 years, families throughout the Florence County, SC area have trusted our family funeral home to provide the highest quality i…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.