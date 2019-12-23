OLANTA -- Haston Lorenzo Reynolds, Jr., age 59, died December 20, 2019 in a Charleston hospital after an illness.A funeral service will be held at 2 o'clock PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Floyd Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be held from 5 - 7 PM Friday December 27, at the funeral home.Mr. Reynolds was born in Richland County, a son of Rebecca Adeline Green Reynolds and the late Haston Lorenzo Reynolds, Sr. He was a self-employed carpenter. He was preceded in death by his father; and a sister, Vivian Elaine Rouse.Surviving besides his mother of Sumter, are his soulmate, Mildred Anne Reynolds of Olanta; two daughters, Danielle (Bobby) McGee of Olanta and Leann Reynolds of Georgia; three sons, Haston (Melinda) Reynolds III and Christopher Darr Reynolds both of Olanta, and Freddie (Gwen) Reynolds of Turbeville; three brothers, Allen (Mary Lou) Reynolds of Lynchburg, Norman (Faye) Reynolds of Turbeville, and Elbert (Tracy) Strickland of Charleston; a best friend, David Sims, and a friend of the family that he treated as a son, Michael Graham. 15 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Danielle McGee in memory of Haston Reynolds.On line condolences may be made at www.floydfuneral.com.
Haston Reynolds
Service information
Dec 27
Visitation
Friday, December 27, 2019
5:00PM-7:00PM
Floyd Funeral Home
136 East Main Street
Olanta, SC 29114
Dec 28
Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
2:00PM
Floyd Funeral Home
136 East Main Street
Olanta, SC 29114
