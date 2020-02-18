MULLINS -- Mr. Harvey Montgomery Britt, 81, husband of Janet Williamson Britt, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved ones, Monday, February 17, 2020 after an extended illness.Mr. Britt a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, was born in Dillon County on December 6, 1938, a son of the late Lee Britt and late Callie Johnson Britt. Mr. Britt was a US Army veteran and had served with the 101st Airborne Division. Returning to civilian life, Mr. Britt made a living as a construction worker and electrician. Mr. Britt was a member of Christian Faith Baptist Church and attended Woodlawn Baptist Church.Surviving Mr. Britt in addition to his wife of fifty-three years, Janet Williamson Britt, are his Daughter, Tammy (Happy) McCracken of Mullins; two Granddaughters, Brittany (Seth) Chavis and Hillary (Bradley) Rogers; six great grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; six step-great, great grandchildren; a Brother, Sammy Britt of Mullins; and several nieces and nephews.Mr. Harvey was predeceased by his son, Harvey Montgomery "Marty" Britt, Jr. and three brothers, Willie Britt, Melvin Britt and Pearly Britt.Visitation for Mr. Britt will be held an hour prior to his service, Thursday, February 20 from 2:00 until 3:00 P.M. at Cox-Collins Funeral Home.A funeral service will be held in the Chapel of Cox-Collins Funeral Home at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, February 20, with Rev. Glenn Brown and Rev. Shawn Brashear officiating. Burial will follow with military honors in Red Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery, directed by Cox-Collins Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Harvey Britt as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
