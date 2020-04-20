FLORENCE -- Harry W. Blayton, Sr., 81, of Florence died on Sunday, April 19, 2020. A celebration of life service for Mr. Harry Blayton will be held at a later date at Darlington Moose Lodge. Harry was born in Darlington County. He was the son of the late, Hilton Blayton and Edith Buckles Blayton. Harry enjoyed working in his shop and fixing things around the house. He worked at Darlington Vaneer Mill and Dixie Ciup. Harry was a member of the Darlington Moose Lodge #595, and Moose Legion. He also earned his Fellowship Degree. Surviving are his wife, Judy L. Blayton; his step daughters, Shawney (Michael) Shealy and Denise (Scott) Cramer; his step grandchildren, Emily Shealy, Justin Shealy, Allison Shealy, Megan Cramer, and Hayden Cramer.Harry was preceded in death by his son, Harry W. "Woody" Blayton, Jr.; his sisters, Evelyn Blayton Watson and Cora Viola Blayton Rhodes; and his brother, Frances Don Blayton.Memorials can be made to the Darlington Moose Lodge 595 PO Box 84, Darlington, SC 29540.Services are being handled by Kistler-Hardee Funeral Home of Darlington. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.kistlerhardeefuneralhome.com
To plant a tree in memory of Harry Blayton, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
